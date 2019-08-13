Zoomba (ZBA) Hits Market Cap of $41,875.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market cap of $41,875.00 and $7.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 19,923,501 coins and its circulating supply is 19,556,716 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

