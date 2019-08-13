ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.33. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,950 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.