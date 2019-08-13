Zealium Trading Up 33.4% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $34,668.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 10,648,036 coins and its circulating supply is 9,648,036 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

