Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. 77,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

