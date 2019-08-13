Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,257 shares of company stock worth $3,303,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

