Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

