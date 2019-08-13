Zacks Investment Research Lowers Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $9.30 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Issuer Direct worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

