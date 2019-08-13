Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Sell

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company's products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida."

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Celsius stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,266. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

