Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Hold

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADMP. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

