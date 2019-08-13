Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Sell

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $490.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 229,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 85,691 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 309,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

