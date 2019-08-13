Zacks: Brokerages Expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). VERONA PHARMA P/S posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 287%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VERONA PHARMA P/S.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.01. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

