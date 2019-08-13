Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Smart Global reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Smart Global news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $71,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $340,823. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. 135,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $655.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

