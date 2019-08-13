Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.32 Million

Analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $463.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.50 million and the lowest is $449.60 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $438.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Sleep Number by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.