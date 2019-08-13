Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,593. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

