Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $167,611,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $53,969.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681,863 shares of company stock worth $178,760,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $3,708,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

