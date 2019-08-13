Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.15. Waters posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waters by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,185. Waters has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.85.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

