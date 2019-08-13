Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

SCPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.