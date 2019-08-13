Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.37. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

PETQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 321,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08. PetIQ has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,491 in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PetIQ by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

