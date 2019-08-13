Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $76.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $70.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $310.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $310.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.30 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $430.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

