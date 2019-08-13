Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

IRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,545,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

