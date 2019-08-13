Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $3,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,733 shares in the company, valued at $33,919,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,768. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO remained flat at $$67.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 774,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

