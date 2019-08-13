Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 9,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,430. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

