Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 201,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.78. 10,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -780.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

