Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.88 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report sales of $114.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $115.00 million. Harmonic reported sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $385.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $442.00 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $639.81 million, a PE ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,046.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

