Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $570.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.05 million and the highest is $587.30 million. Generac reported sales of $559.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,662.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Generac has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $73.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

