Zacks: Analysts Anticipate China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBPO. ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.26.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

