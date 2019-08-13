Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Acacia Communications reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIA. B. Riley downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 426,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 433.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 12,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $561,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

