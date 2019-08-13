Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 45.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Yandex by 19.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 1,752,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,407. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

