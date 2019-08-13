XYO 1-Day Volume Tops $18,344.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, BitMart and KuCoin. XYO has a market cap of $4.43 million and $18,344.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.73 or 0.04435118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000233 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, DEx.top, KuCoin, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.