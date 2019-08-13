Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 734 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,991. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.