Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 417 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 60,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,663. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

