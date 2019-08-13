Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 141.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 68,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,136. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

