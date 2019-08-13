Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,144,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $11,785,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $7,064,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $6,819,000.

VOE stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

