Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 7,004 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

