Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,463,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.18. 1,498,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

