Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allergan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Allergan during the first quarter worth $422,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,099. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.