WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.26. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 144.3% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

