Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,136,000 after buying an additional 139,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.