Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 165,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

