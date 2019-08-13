Willingdon Wealth Management Purchases 208 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,706,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.18. 18,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,532. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $411,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

