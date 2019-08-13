Willingdon Wealth Management Has $801,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5,124.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. 59,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

