Willingdon Wealth Management Has $4.61 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 300,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 313,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

