Willingdon Wealth Management Buys 286 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 436,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 339,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

