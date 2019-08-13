Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Hits $0.0405 on Top Exchanges

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $7,365.00 and $11.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00779442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013697 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

