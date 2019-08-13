WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ WYY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get WidePoint alerts:

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.