WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and EXX. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $176,771.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

