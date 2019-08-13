WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading 0.7% Higher

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.84, 26,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 18,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

