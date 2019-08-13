Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,250 ($68.60) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price target (down from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,942.86 ($64.59).

LON WTB traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,225 ($55.21). 129,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,604.02. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,914 ($51.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total value of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total transaction of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Insiders sold 22,863 shares of company stock worth $104,689,270 over the last three months.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

