Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 5,479 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $22,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,704 shares of company stock worth $625,131 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $146.31. 53,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

