Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,168,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after buying an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,508. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,094 shares of company stock valued at $69,122,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

